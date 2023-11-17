According to several newspaper reports, Heriberto Jurado is on the radar Blue Cross and Chivas de Guadalajara. The Mexican youth player, who currently plays for Necaxa, would become a reinforcement of the Celeste Machine or the Sacred Flock for the Clausura 2024 of the MX League.
The 18-year-old soccer player is considered one of the biggest diamonds in the rough of Mexican soccer. Jurado, originally from Mexico City, but based in Chiapas for most of his life, would join Cruz Azul or Chivas in the coming weeks, two of the most powerful and winning teams in Liga MX.
These are some facts you should know about Heriberto Jurado, the jewel that the Celeste Machine and the Flock desire:
Despite having played only 592 minutes this semester, spread over 12 Apertura 2023 games, Jurado managed to add three assists.
According to local and international media reports, Heriberto Jurado was on the radar of Barcelona B, directed by Rafael Márquez, in the last summer market. However, Necaxa did not let its jewel out on loan.
Jurado joined the ranks of Necaxa in 2019, when he was 14 years old. At first, according to information from ESPN, he reached the fifth division, but just a few weeks later he joined the under-15 team. Coach Guadalupe Ramos, who worked with him, described him as: “He is skilled, daring and always goes forward. These are the things I can rescue from him. He is small, but mentally mature and that makes the difference.”
The promising Necaxa attacker went to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a sparring partner. “It was a very nice experience. Many learnings that, personally and in football, help me grow a lot.” Jurado stated in an interview that one of his dreams is to reach a World Cup and play in it.
On October 20, 2021, the red-and-white youth player debuted with the Rayos at the age of 16. “For me Necaxa is everything: my first team, the team that gave me confidence, the team in which I debuted.” Jurado stated that they seek to consolidate in the first division and pursue the European dream.
