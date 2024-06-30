The team technically led by the Frenchman Willy Sagnos They beat Portugal 2-0 and in their first participation in Euro 2024 they qualified for the round of 16 having a great performance in the group stage.
Georges Mikautadze was largely responsible for Georgia’s qualification for the next round. He scored one goal per game, against Turkey, the Czech Republic and Portugal, making him the top scorer so far.
Here we tell you 5 things that maybe you didn’t know about one of the Euro revelations:
The Georgian footballer was born in Lyon, France in 2000. Despite having the conditions, there was no place for Mikautadze in Didier Deschamps’ team, which already had very high-level players. It was there that the current Georgia coach made the decision to call him and the rest is history.
In 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo opened a football academy in Georgia and one of the thousands of children who signed up to the school was Mikautadze. Years later, the Euros brought them face to face in a group stage match.
He had his chance to prove his worth at Ajax, a club that paid 16 million euros for him. However, his performance was not what Sven Mislintat was looking for for his club.
Mikautadze has played 22 games, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.
