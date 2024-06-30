In 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo opened a football academy in Georgia. Several of the boys in the photo went on to play for the national team (Kvaratskhelia, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili and Mekvabishvili, for example). Today, 11 years later, they beat Portugal 2-0 in the #EURO2024. pic.twitter.com/wdxxjFQ56i

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 26, 2024