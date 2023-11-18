Edgar López is a footballer who does not have many spotlights, but who has shown good conditions both in Tijuana Xolos like in Toluca. According to the most recent reports, Chivas de Guadalajara would be interested in hiring the fast forward of the Red Devils for Clausura 2024.
The ‘Gacelo’ could arrive at the Sacred Flock during the winter market. Here we tell you five things you didn’t know about this talented 24-year-old forward.
Edgar López is popularly known by the pseudonym ‘Gacelo’. This nickname comes from the comparison of the forward with a gazelle, due to his agility and speed.
The forward was born in Tijuana, Baja California, and emerged from the basic forces of Xolos de Tijuana. In mid-2018, he was loaned to Dorados de Sinaloa to be active in the Expansion League. After a year he returned to Tijuana and began to be active with the first team.
‘Gacelo’ López has been called up by Mexico for different categories, including the major. In April 2023, López was called up by Diego Cocca to play a friendly against the United States. He stayed on the substitute bench.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of the ‘Gacelo’ is 1.6 million dollars. The Chivas board has been characterized, during Fernando Hierro’s management, by signing players with few spotlights and at affordable prices.
During his time in Toluca, Edgar López has played a total of 27 games, and has nine goals and two assists.
