In the absence of the official announcement, hundreds of journalists and the media in Mexico and Colombia affirm that the soccer player Duvan vergara, will be the third reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey for the Apertura 2021 tournament, after the signings of Hector Moreno Y They were Andrada (the latter is not official yet).
According to various reports, the player could arrive this weekend at the Sultana de Norte to carry out medical and physical tests, thus completing his transfer with the Monterrey team. So, in the following list we will tell you five things that perhaps you did not know about Duvan vergara.
The Colombian footballer was born on August 9, 1996 in Montería, Colombia, that is, he is 24 years old.
Vergara is characterized by being a skilled left winger, but can also play on the right wing, as well as an attacking midfielder. His arrival would be the answer to the departure of Aviles Hurtado, who plays mainly in that position.
The player was trained in the lower categories of the Envigado Since the beginning of 2016, three years later, that is, at the beginning of 2019, he had his first opportunity to leave his country to sign with Rosario Central of Argentina, just a semester later he returned to his country to sign with the America from Cali where it has remained ever since.
At just 24 years old, the player is worth 3.8 million euros in the market, according to the portal specialized in transfers, Transfermarkt.
According to the journalist, Salome fajardo from Snail Radio, Duvan vergara, he will be part of the La Pandilla team by 70% in exchange for 2.5 million dollars and, in addition, he will have a contract for the next three years.
