Club América finally announced and presented the signing of Christian Borjaafter several months looking for a left-winger to reinforce the exits of Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyeshave been able to obtain the services of a player who seems ideal to compete with Christian Calderon.
In this way, in the following list we mention five things that you may not have known about this element that comes to reinforce the blue-cream rearguard for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The footballer was born in Quibdó, Colombia on February 18, 1993, meaning he is currently 31 years old.
The South American player’s natural position is left back, but he has great versatility as he can also play as a central defender and left midfielder.
The player signed for the next two years with the club’s option for one more, meaning that, initially, his contract runs until the summer of 2026.
Christian Borja He has extensive experience at club level, he began his career in Inter Palmiralater he left for the Santa Fe Independenthad a brief stint with Toluca between 2018 and 2019, and then went to Portugal with the Sporting Lisbonthen with the SC Bragawas on loan at the Alanyaspor from Türkiye before returning to Portugal and finally returned to Mexico this summer with the Eagles.
Christian Borja He has only played 7 matches with the Colombian national team, played four friendly matches, two in the South American qualifiers and one in the 2019 Copa América.
