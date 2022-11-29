The Qatar 2022 World Cup is defining its Group Phase. Thus, we have seen half of the World Cup pass and with it, footballers who have stood out for their great performances, including striker Cody Gakpo.
The PSV Eindhoven attacker is breaking it all and has just scored in every Group Phase match, something a footballer hasn’t done since James Rodríguez and Messi in 2014. So now, let’s get to know a little more about who probably be one of the most fought forwards in the transfer market.
His father was born in Togo and is of Ghanaian descent, while his mother is from the Netherlands, so he has all three nationalities. He was born in Eindhoven, in the Stratum district in 1999.
He made his debut for Jong PSV on November 4, 2016 in a match against Helmond Sport, but from then on, he was only considered for one more game all season.
From January 2022 to date, the cost of his letter has doubled, according to Transfermarkt. At the beginning of the year it was worth 22 million euros and now 45 million euros. That without counting that his contract expires until 2026, so signing him will be extremely expensive.
Before the 2022 World Cup, Gakpo had very few goals for the Netherlands. Both against Montenegro, Wales and Poland it was the record that the goalscorer of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ now has.
Of the 275 soccer players represented by Sports Entertainment Group, Cody is the one with the highest market value. He is followed by Viktor Tsygankov, Dynamo kyiv winger with 25 million euros cost.
