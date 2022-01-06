Orbelín Pineda took the flight to Spain to formalize his signing with Celta de Vigo✈️ ?: @elchefhugord pic.twitter.com/nHuG3orzrb – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) January 6, 2022

The Vigo FC followed a process of mergers with other representative teams of the city such as the New Club Vigués in 1906, or the Sporting club in 1911 to finally give rise to the Real Vigo Sporting Club in 1914. For his part, the Fortuna FC underwent almost no name changes, remaining definitively with the name of Real Club Fortuna from Vigo in 1908.

On August 10, 1923, with the aim of strengthening the category of Vigo football, the Real Vigo Sporting Club and the Real Club Fortuna de Vigo they merged thus creating the Real Club Celta de Vigo.

It is the match in which the two clubs with the most history of football in Galicia face off, due to the extra-sports rivalry between the two cities with similar size, but historically different socio-economic and political structure, has caused the football match to be of maximum rivalry.

The stadium was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 and has the capacity to 29,000 viewers (31,990 antes of the last remodeling) and the dimensions of the field are 105 x 69 meters.