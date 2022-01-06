With 25 years of age, Orbelín Pineda He has left Mexico City for Spain to join a club in Europe for the first time and is expected to sign for five years with LaLiga’s Celta de Vigo after appearing as a free agent.
For this reason, in the following list we present you five things that perhaps you did not know about the Celtic team from the city of Vigo that competes in the First Division of Spain.
Celta de Vigo was founded on August 23, 1923 as a result of the merger of the Real fortune and the Vigo Sporting, so since then it has been in existence for 98 years, less than two years to its centenary.
In 1905, following the example of other cities such as Barcelona, two first-rate football clubs were established in Vigo: the Fortuna Football Club and the Vigo Football Club.
The Vigo FC followed a process of mergers with other representative teams of the city such as the New Club Vigués in 1906, or the Sporting club in 1911 to finally give rise to the Real Vigo Sporting Club in 1914. For his part, the Fortuna FC underwent almost no name changes, remaining definitively with the name of Real Club Fortuna from Vigo in 1908.
On August 10, 1923, with the aim of strengthening the category of Vigo football, the Real Vigo Sporting Club and the Real Club Fortuna de Vigo they merged thus creating the Real Club Celta de Vigo.
Celta de Vigo maintains a historical rivalry with the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña, with whom it disputes the Galician derby (popularly known as O Noso Derbi in Galician or Our Derby in Spanish), one of the most rival matches in Spanish football.
It is the match in which the two clubs with the most history of football in Galicia face off, due to the extra-sports rivalry between the two cities with similar size, but historically different socio-economic and political structure, has caused the football match to be of maximum rivalry.
The Celtic team plays their home matches in the Municipal Stadium of Balaídos (Abanca-Balaídos for sponsorship reasons) located on the avenue of the same name about three kilometers from the historic center of the city.
The stadium was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 and has the capacity to 29,000 viewers (31,990 antes of the last remodeling) and the dimensions of the field are 105 x 69 meters.
Celta de Vigo does not own any First Division trophy in Spain, it only has four Second Division titles that allowed it to ascend to the top circuit. The only championship that would be considered of importance is the Interloto Cup in 2000.
