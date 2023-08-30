Angel Sepulveda it’s new Cruz Azul striker. The attacker from Apatzingán accepted the offer of the Máquina Celeste and will wear the cement jersey in the Opening 2023. The ‘Cuate’ is not an improvised player and he is definitely not a rookie. His great level with Querétaro allowed him to have the chance to play again with one of the greats of Liga MX.
These are five facts you didn’t know about Ángel Sepúlveda, the new striker for Cruz Azul.
The striker born in Apatzingán, Michoacán, is known by the nickname ‘Cuate’, but what is this pseudonym due to? It turns out that Ángel was born almost at the same time as his sister on February 15, 1991. In our country, people born from the same pregnancy are called ‘cuates’, according to the Dictionary of Mexican Spanish of the Colmex.
In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Sepúlveda recounted that in his adolescence he was part of the Mapaches de Nueva Italia team, which was owned by drug trafficker Wenceslao Álvarez, a member of La Familia Michoacana. The “Cuate” recounted that in December 2008, when he was just 16 years old, the police arrested the capo and detained the team truck, in which the players, props and family members of the soccer players were. After this event, the club was disaffiliated and the players had to seek opportunities at other clubs.
Despite his good campaigns, Sepúlveda was not considered by the Mexican National Team until 2016, when Juan Carlos Osorio called him up. In his debut with El Tri, “Cuate” scored a goal against El Salvador in the Concacaf qualifiers. In total, Sepúlveda has played eight games with the Aztec team and has scored two goals. He was called up and played in the 2017 Gold Cup.
Thanks to his great performances with Monarcas Morelia, Sepúlveda caught the attention of Chivas de Guadalajara and joined Rebaño Sagrado in July 2018. The striker from Michoacán barely played 10 games dressed in rojiblanco, scoring one goal and providing one assist. After a tournament, he was sent to Necaxa. After his bad time at Chivas, Sepúlveda will seek to perform at Cruz Azul.
Sepúlveda has gone through a lot of Mexican soccer teams: Monarcas Morelia, Atlante, Toros Neza, Querétaro, Chivas, Necaxa and Xolos de Tijuana. The ‘Cuate’ is recognized as one of the historical of Gallos Blancos, a club of which he is the third historical scorer, behind Camilo Sanvezzo and Mauro Gerk. With this club he won his only title: the 2016 Apertura MX Cup. The ‘Cuate’ was part of the squad that reached the 2015 Clausura final against Santos Laguna.
