Samir Caetano de Souza would be the new reinforcement of the Tigres UANL for this Apertura 2022 tournament, however, he would be waiting for the departure of Yeferson Soteldo to free up an Untrained position in Mexico, the Venezuelan attacker would be close to returning to Saints from Brazil so that in this way the San Nicolás de los Garza team can strengthen their defense.
For this reason, in the following list we present five things that perhaps you did not know about the possible new footballer of the feline squad directed by Michael Herrera.
Samir Caetano de Souza He was born on December 5, 1994 in Sao Goncalo, Brazil, so he is currently 27 years old.
The footballer works mainly as a central defender, however, he can also take on responsibilities as a left back.
Currently, according to the portal Transfermarkt the Brazilian soccer player has a market value of €5 millionalthough his highest value was a few years ago when he was 23 years old and playing in Udinese of Italy and its value was in €7 million.
Samir began his career in flamingo from Brazil, making his debut in Serie A with the first team in 2013; he won the 2013 Copa do Brasil and the 2014 Campeonato Carioca with the club.
His first experience in European football was in 2015 with the Hellas Verona where he played little until he left for Udinese where he was for six seasons being a regular in the defense, while last season he was part of the watford from England.
Their only achievements at the collective level at present are the 2013 Copa do Brasil and the 2014 Carioca Championship, which raised them with the flamingo.
