After many twists and turns in negotiations, everything seems to indicate that Norberto Briasco, 25-year-old forward who plays in Huracán, will fulfill his dream of playing in the Athletic Club Boca Juniors: the nationalized Armenian will put his 15% aside to be able to solve the problems and wear the blue and gold shirt.
That is why, below, we review five aspects of life of “Norby” that you probably did not know, so that the “Xeneizes” fans will get to know him and become familiar with his life history and his football characteristics.
The 25-year-old was born in Marcos Paz, Argentina, but became an Armenian national Thanks to a grandfather born there, so they took a look at him from the European team and today he is the undisputed starter. First they were friendlies in 2019, and then he won the place playing qualifying matches for the Eurocup, Nations League and three qualifying matches for Qatar 2022. What tulle?
“How is the big man doing! It’s an animal! Congratulations because you did them all ”, declared Diego Armando Maradona, then DT of Gimnasia LP, after observing Briasco in the 1-1 against Huracán. “He told me a phrase that I will never forget. This was a very difficult week for me, for my family and for everyone, we lost the greatest ”, said the forward after the physical loss of Diez.
Boca fans have to be clear that Briasco is not a ‘9’: although he was trained as an area striker, in First he always did it for the bands: first as an offensive midfielder on the outside, and then as a winger for both bands. It will provide solutions to the team in those areas.
“Yes, I know that River met with my representative. I have to dedicate myself to playing and keeping my head 100 percent “, Briasco had declared in February in dialogue with the Huracán program” Quemeros del Sur “and President David Garzón had even referred to the issue, but then not progress.
It will be a challenge for the Armenian, who will put a lot of money aside with the “Globo” for the pass to take place: he has never worked professionally in another club that was not Huracán, and reaching a giant like Boca requires adaptation and strong mentality. Briasco arrived at “Quemero” at the age of the Fifth Division and after a year he was already promoted to the First, making his debut in mid-2016. How will it go?
Leave a Reply