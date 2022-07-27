The work being done by the International Scouting Department of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), led by Juan Martín Tassi, is fabulous and minimizes the chances of missing a future figure who has some Argentine descent.
Nicholas Marciparson of Argentines who was born in Spain and currently plays for FC Barcelona, was on the register of players in Europe of Argentine origin and due to his recent performance he has just been cited for the U15 team led by Diego Placenteso below we will review five aspects that you probably did not know about this promising kid.
In 1999 his parents Javier and Muriel decided to try their luck in Barcelona, and on February 13, 2008 Paula and Nicolás, the protagonist of this story, were born. Union fans, soccer has been Nico’s passion since he was a child, always with the reference image of Lionel Messi, because he also began to give his first touches with his left foot. That so special.
While he began to stand out with the ball, at the same time he also stood out in chess. At 5 years old he stood out and beat boys older than him. At first he was able to maintain both activities.
At 6 he was already wearing the FC Sant Cugat Esports shirt. in Soccer 7. After four seasons at a high level, the Barcelona Soccer Club showing interest in the blond left-hander: they told his father, Javier, that they had observed him and that they invited him to a three-month trial at the Ciudad Deportiva. After several trials they gave him the final OK and he arrived for the 2018/19 season, beginning to fulfill a dream.
In Barcelona he began playing as a left back, constantly going on the attack due to his good stride and dominance, but lately he stood out as a second central marker and now it seems that he will settle there.
Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba are the players he has as a reference, without failing to observe different players in different positions. From the Argentine national team, he loves Nicolás Otamendi.
