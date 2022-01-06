Nicolás Figal has everything arranged to be a new Boca player. The defender would be the first reinforcement of the Xeneize for 2022 and here we will tell you things that you probably did not know about him.
His ability with the ball at his feet, his encounter with Beckham and his experience in MLS.
Few remember it, but Figal tested positive for antidoping in 2017. The defender was detected the presence of a diuretic, a substance that is not allowed. The event occurred after the match against Alianza Lima, for the South American Cup.
It is important to know what comes with filming. He played 24 of the 34 games of the season and ended up starting. He scored a goal, gave two assists and saw a red card.
He had the pleasure of meeting David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami and had a conversation. It was in a whiskey advertisement that was held at the club.
Throughout his career, he made great plays and showed that he is a player who has quality with the ball. It is important to know its characteristics and to know that it can give you a good start.
To understand his personality, we can share that he was the protagonist of a controversy with Belmonte on social networks. The player did not like a gesture from the Lanús footballer and did not remain silent.
