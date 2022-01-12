After confirming the arrival of Ferran Torres, Barcelona is still looking for options to strengthen the team and in the last hours the possibility of hiring Lisandro Martínez emerged.
We present to you the Argentine player, who can play in various positions and who adapted in the best way to European football.
One of the best characteristics of the Argentine is his ability to play in various positions. He can do it as a central defender, central midfielder, and even as a left-back as well. A player like this is key for any coach.
It is not the first time that Barcelona has looked for Lisandro Martínez. He already wanted it last season and it shows that he is a player that pleases in the club, beyond the coach on duty.
He had his consecrating performance against Borussia Dortmund, in a game in which he annulled Erling Haaland and everything went absolutely right. This video can be sold to any club.
In Argentine soccer he stood out in Defense and Justice. He made the merits to get to the National Team from a club that is not one of the “greats” and that gives him a lot of merit.
He was already part of the Copa América where he was champion and is expected to be in the World Cup in Qatar. Present and future of the National Team. It is clear that it can be a great investment for any team that signs him (he is only 23 years old).
#Lisandro #Martínez #Barcelona #reinforcement
Leave a Reply