Eitan Benzaquén | Jun 26, 2021 Gaston Hirschbrand | Jun 25, 2021 Franco Formoso | Jun 27, 2021 Eitan Benzaquén | Jun 22, 2021

In 2019, Lisandro Martínez played for the senior team although not officially: it was a friendly against Venezuela and then ended up being relegated to the U-23.