Everything there is to know about Lisandro Martínez, the young footballer who will start the Argentine national team against Bolivia in the Copa América. Versatile and skilled, he is currently one of the figures of Ajax in the Netherlands.
He has the ability to perform in different positions, adapting to different schemes. If the team plays with a line of three, four or five, Lisandro Martínez will have no problem adjusting.
Argentina vs Bolivia: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
A Brazil-Argentina, only in the final: tables and possible crosses in the quarterfinals of the Copa América
Uruguay vs Paraguay: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
The teams of Uruguay and Paraguay meet this Monday from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina for the Copa América 2021.
Argentina 1-0 Paraguay: the unoxuno of the Argentine team that qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América
Arising from Newell’s, he had a stint in Defense and Justice that was fundamental to later move on to Europe. There he played 58 games, scored three goals and became runner-up in Argentine soccer behind Racing, in 2019.
In mid-2019, and after buying his pass from Newell’s and enjoying it for one more season, Defensa y Justicia sold Lisandro Martínez to Ajax. It was bought for seven million euros.
At Ajax, Martínez reached the 2019 Champions League semi-final and was Edervisie champion adapting as a central midfielder. In the Netherlands he played 83 games, scored five goals and won three national tournaments.
Lisandro Martínez will make his absolute debut in the Copa América. He had already done the same officially, by Qualifiers, a few weeks ago in the 1-1 against Chile in Santiago del Estero.
In 2019, Lisandro Martínez played for the senior team although not officially: it was a friendly against Venezuela and then ended up being relegated to the U-23.
