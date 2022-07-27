In the next few hours, the agreement between Deportivo Cruz Azul and Feyenoord for the transfer of Santiago Gimenez for 50% of your letter in exchange for €3.5 million and a four-year contract for the striker will be finalized.
In the absence of finalizing details, the sky-blue youth squad will continue his career in the eredivisie of the Netherlands and for that reason in the following list we tell you five things that perhaps you did not know about Feyenoord.
Originating in the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the Feyenoord was founded in 1908 under the name of Feijenoord Rotterdam and plays in the First Division of the Dutch league, the eredivisieso it has 114 years of existence.
His uniform is very characteristic since his shirt has the left half white and the other red, in addition to his black shorts.
The Feyenoord It is the most popular club in the Netherlands and the second in terms of titles obtained after the Ajax AmsterdamIt is also the first Dutch club to win the Intercontinental Cup, the European Cup and the UEFA Cup.
On the other hand, it is also one of the four Dutch teams that have never been relegated and could be considered the only one considering the regional tournaments since 1898. The club was one of the founders of the eredivisie in 1956, from which he never descended, and one of the teams that promoted professionalism in the country.
The Stadion Feijenoordbetter known as by Kuip It is the venue for the home games of Feyenoord and one of the stadiums of the Netherlands national team, it is a football stadium located southeast of the port city of Rotterdam, in the province of South Holland and has a capacity of 51 thousand spectators.
Incidentally, the leadership of Feyenoord is designing a new stadium, nicknamed “Nieuwe Kuip”, it is located a few meters from the current stadium of the Feyenoordon the banks of the Nieuwe Maas River (New Meuse) and its capacity is projected to receive between 60 thousand and 100 thousand fans.
The Feyenoord he has 15 Eredivisie titles, thirteen Dutch Cups, four Dutch Super Cups, one European Cup and two UEFA Cups.
It is one of only two Dutch teams to become world champions, making it one of only 30 teams in the world to have officially won the “interclub world” title.
The historical rivalry of Feyenoord it’s with him Ajax Amsterdamwith whom he disputes Klassieker (El Clásico), but it also has a rivalry with the sparta rotterdam, sharing the same city. Although the clashes with the PSV Eindhoven they are also usually exciting.
