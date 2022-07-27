Santiago Giménez travels TODAY to sign his 4-year contract with Feyennord. Transfer that closed for 3.5 million euros for 50 percent of the letter. In #ToTheLightOfTheShadow all the details of the transfer today @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/wRriKizpi2 – 👥Rubén Rodríguez (@ruubenrod) July 27, 2022

His uniform is very characteristic since his shirt has the left half white and the other red, in addition to his black shorts.

On the other hand, it is also one of the four Dutch teams that have never been relegated and could be considered the only one considering the regional tournaments since 1898. The club was one of the founders of the eredivisie in 1956, from which he never descended, and one of the teams that promoted professionalism in the country.

Incidentally, the leadership of Feyenoord is designing a new stadium, nicknamed “Nieuwe Kuip”, it is located a few meters from the current stadium of the Feyenoordon the banks of the Nieuwe Maas River (New Meuse) and its capacity is projected to receive between 60 thousand and 100 thousand fans.

It is one of only two Dutch teams to become world champions, making it one of only 30 teams in the world to have officially won the “interclub world” title.