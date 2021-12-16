Although the year of competition for River Plate has not yet closed, since this Saturday he will go in search of a new title against Colón, for the Champions Trophy, the coach Marcelo Gallardo and the leadership that Jorge Brito now heads, they put to work to diagram the squad for 2022.
That is why the “Doll” contacted Ezekiel Centurion, a 24-year-old goalkeeper who ended his loan at Estudiantes de Buenos Aires of the Primera Nacional and will return to the “Millionaire” to fight for a position as substitute goalkeeper for Franco Armani.
Next we will review five things that you probably did not know about the River Plate goalkeeper, who will seek to take advantage of his opportunity after the call of the same Napoleon.
Ezequiel Ignacio Centurión was born in Cipoletti, Río Negro, on May 20, 1997. Although he lived more than 1100 km away from the Monumental stadium, he became a River fan for his family and shouted the goals of a certain Marcelo Gallardo, who now will be your DT.
Arrived in Núñez in 2014 to join the Sixth Division from the Cipolletti club, the footballer signed his first professional contract in May 2018.
“Debuting in First is a boy’s dream. I know that if I do things well, at some point it will happen to me”, He had told LM Neuquén in December 2017 that today he is one step closer to achieving the great goal of his career: making his debut in River’s Primera.
In River, the goalkeeper was a substitute three times, but without making his debut in the First Division. In the Reserve he played 45 official matches, received 43 goals and kept the goal unbeaten 19 times. That is why he went on loan to Estudiantes de Caseros.
Centurión was loaned to Pincha de Caseros at the beginning of 2021 in order to win filming, and he did it: he played 32 games as a starter, scored 28 goals and kept the fence unbeaten 14 times. Gallardo and his assistants followed him and were convinced that they wanted to have him.
