This Tuesday, December 14, the Executive Committee of the Uruguayan Football Association appointed Diego Alonso as the new technical director of the Uruguayan soccer team.
The one born in Montevideo will have the great challenge of leading his country and will be the successor of the historic Oscar Washington Tabárez who was in charge of the team from 2006 to 2021, that is, 15 years without interruption.
Therefore, in the following list we present you five things that you may not know about the 46-year-old strategist.
He was active for almost 20 years, debuted in 1992 and retired from the courts in 2011, was part of 11 clubs throughout his career in five different countries. Bella Vista, Gymnastics, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Racing Santander, Malaga, Pumas UNAM, Murcia, Nacional, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Peñarol.
Diego Alonso He had eight appearances with the Uruguay national team, during five years. Their debut was on June 17, 1999 in a 3-2 friendly match victory over Paraguay.
Alonso was chosen for the equipment of the nation for the Glass America of that year, and wrote down a goal a definition by penalties of quarterfinals (5–3), obtaining the runner-up. Unfortunately, despite his season with Atlético de Madrid, he was not selected for the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.
As technical director he has been in force since 2011, he started in the Beautiful view between 2011-2012 where it left an effectiveness of 40%. With Guarani was between 2012-2013 leaving 63.64%, Peñarol with 25%, Olympia with 56.57%, Pachuca with 52%, Monterrey with 59%, while in his last adventure in the United States with Inter Miami it barely achieved 33.33%.
As a footballer he was able to conquer several champions, he was champion in his country with the Beautiful view of the Second Division in 1997, of the 1998 Pre-Libertadores League, Second Division with Atlético de Madrid in 2002, Opening 2004 with Pumas UNAM, of the Uruguayan championship with Peñarol in 2010 and the A3 Champions Cup with the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.
As technical director, he has lifted three trophies, all in Mexico, managing to be champion of the MX League (2016) with Pachuca and the Concacaf Champions League with Pachuca (2017) and Rayados (2018). In addition, he attended the Club World Cup 2017 where he was in third place.
