It seems that the directive of the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul has its number one candidate to take over as technical director of the team, after the cessation of John Reynoso and according to information from Jorge Ramos and his ESPN Bandthe Uruguayan Diego Aguirre He will imminently become the new coach of the La Noria team.
For this reason, in the following list we present five things that you may not have known about the Charrúa helmsman.
Diego Vicente Aguirre Camblor was born on September 13, 1965 in Montevideo, Uruguay, nicknamed ‘the beast‘ is 56 years old and before becoming a technical director, he was a professional soccer player, playing as a striker between 1983 and 1999, where he was able to play in several countries such as Uruguay, Greece, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, El Salvador and Chile.
While as a coach he has 20 years of experience starting his career in 2002 in his country.
His career as a coach translates into a 20-year career, beginning in 2002 when he assumed the position of Colonia Square of Uruguay, in his country he also directed the Penarol (two different stages) and Montevideo Wanderersin Ecuador directed the Aucas in 2006 to Lima Alliance in 2007.
It was from 2011 that he left for Qatar to lead the Al-Rayyan (two different stages) and Al-Gharafain 2015 he returned to America and went to Brazil and Argentina with International (two different stages), Atletico Mineiro, San Lorenzo Y Sao Paulo.
Between 2007 and 2009 he was coach of Uruguay U-20, it was on November 7, 2007 that Aguirre He was appointed as coach of the U-20 Uruguayan team, which he directed during the 2009 South American Championship, managing to qualify first in his group and obtaining a place for the 2009 World Cup to be played in Egypt.
There he managed to reach the round of 16 where he would be eliminated by Brazil. During his time in the youth team, players such as Nicolás Lodeiro, Gastón Ramírez, Tabaré Viudez, Abel Hernández, Santiago ‘Morro’ García Y Sebastian Coates.
As a coach he has been able to win several titles, he won the Gaúcho championship with International in 2015, he twice won the Uruguayan championship with Penarol in 2003 and 2009/10 and won four cups with the Al-Rayyan between 2012 and 2013.
A few days ago, on behalf of the Charrúa coach, he rang to arrive at Chivas after a meeting with his sports director, Ricardo PelaezHowever, the coach’s salary took him away from the Sacred Flock, and now, days later, the sky-blue team is close to reaching Mexico City.
