Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine goes for everything in this winter transfer market and they would not close their ranks until at least they sign one more attacker, after the sensitive loss of their scorer, Jonathan Rodriguez.
It is expected that in the following hours the La Noria team can finalize the transfer of Cristian Pavon, but while that happens, we leave you with five things that perhaps you did not know about the Argentine soccer player.
Cristian Pavon He was born on January 21, 1996, that is, he is currently 25 years old and is very close to turning 26 and is originally from Anisacate, Argentina.
The Argentine footballer is a multifunctional striker, he works mainly as a right winger, but he can also perform on the left side and as a center forward.
Cristian Pavon debuted in 2014 with Talleres de Córdoba and only spent about a semester with the first team when he was signed by 3.45 million euros by Boca Juniors in summer 2014.
When it was bought, it was directly transferred to Colón for the rest of 2014. In 2015 it returned with the xeneizes and it was in August 2019 that it was transferred for a year to LA Galaxy in exchange of 1.82 million euros. Then he returned to Argentina in 2021.
Cristian Pavon He went through a training process in the Argentine national team, had participation in the U-17, U-20 and Olympic selection categories at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
While, at an absolute level, he has been able to play 11 games, including duels in the Russia 2018 World Cup. However, since 2018 he has not received a call to represent his country.
The Argentine player currently has a value of 10 million euros, half of its highest value that it has had in the market, according to information from the portal Transfermarkt.
