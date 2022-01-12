In recent hours information from ESPN has revealed that America and Necaxa reactivated the negotiations for Alejandro Zendejas, the Mexican footballer is wanted by the azulcrema team to reinforce its squad in this Clausura 2022.
It should be remembered that the player started and scored a goal on matchday 1 with the Rayos, but from matchday 4 he could wear the colors of the Eagles if his transfer ends, therefore, in the following list we present five things you might not know about him.
Alejandro Zendejas He was born on February 7, 1998 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, that is, he is currently 23 years old.
Despite the fact that his origin is from Mexican parents, he has dual nationality, being an American due to the fact that since he was a child he trained in football in El Paso, Texas with Cobras Soccer Academy Y Texas Fire.
He can play in many positions between midfield and attack, but mainly he has remained as a containment and left winger, where he has excelled by contributing to the offense.
In October 2014, the FC Dallas He announced that he was signing the youth prospect Alejandro ZendejasHe spent just under two seasons there and participated in two games with the reserves and 10 matches in Major League Soccer with the US team.
His professional training stage began in the Dallas academyAfter being signed, he had the opportunity to receive opportunities in the first team during his first year and a half and then return to Mexico with Chivas in the summer of 2016.
He spent a year in the first team and was sent to Zacatepec on the Liga de Ascenso MX, returned to the Herd in 2018 and after another two years with the team he was released.
Soon after, he ended up signing with Necaxa in the summer of 2020 where he has participated in 50 games, scoring 11 goals and giving two assists.
Between 2013 and 2016, he represented the United States national team in the U-15 and U-17 categories, participating in the Concacaf U-17 Championship and the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile.
However, in order to sign with Chivas in 2016, Zendejas He resigned any call from the United States, a selection with which he will not be considered again.
However, he already received his first call-up at the absolute level at the end of 2021 by the Mexican team, in a friendly match where he was able to make his debut at 23 years of age.
