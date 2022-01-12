Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 11, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 8, 2022 Gerardo Cardenas placeholder image | 4:41 PM GMT + 1 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 6, 2022

Despite the fact that his origin is from Mexican parents, he has dual nationality, being an American due to the fact that since he was a child he trained in football in El Paso, Texas with Cobras Soccer Academy Y Texas Fire.

⚽ Chihuahuan Alejandro Zendejas joins our Sacred Herd. ?? All the info?https://t.co/XoJ2ckmOrr pic.twitter.com/KHujpsQGLA – CHIVAS (@Chivas) June 24, 2016

He spent a year in the first team and was sent to Zacatepec on the Liga de Ascenso MX, returned to the Herd in 2018 and after another two years with the team he was released.

Soon after, he ended up signing with Necaxa in the summer of 2020 where he has participated in 50 games, scoring 11 goals and giving two assists.

However, in order to sign with Chivas in 2016, Zendejas He resigned any call from the United States, a selection with which he will not be considered again.

However, he already received his first call-up at the absolute level at the end of 2021 by the Mexican team, in a friendly match where he was able to make his debut at 23 years of age.