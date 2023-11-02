Remakes, remasters, re-releases or whatever you want to call them, are a practice within this industry that is here to stay and that if you look at it from a certain point of view, they actually benefit everyone. On the one hand, users have convenient and legal access to old classics, and on the other, companies can make modest investments with significant returns. Being one of the brands with the most legacy in the medium, Nintendo has jumped on this trend like few others, and to close a more than spectacular 2023, it has decided to bring back one of its great cult titles that shone brightly in the era of Super nintendo. A few days ago we were able to attend a closed-door demo to see extended gameplay of the remake of Super Mario RPGand in this special content we tell you about five things we learned and that, honestly, we loved.

Aesthetic and musical touch

The visual and graphic change of this new version of Super Mario RPG It is quite obvious to the eye. The team behind everything undoubtedly remade practically from scratch what we saw at the time on the Super Nintendo. The volume of the objects and characters is truly special, but despite how renewed everything looks on screen, we were told that one of the main objectives of the development of this product was to maintain and preserve the artistic vision that the then Square Soft had at the time. In addition, the iconic soundtrack by the legendary Yoko Shimomura returns with important orchestral arrangements that make it shine like never before. It should be noted that at any time you can switch between the new music and that of the original work. Great touch.

Difficulties to choose

One of the main topics that have been addressed in recent years within the medium has strongly to do with the fact of accessibility. From a ton of advanced tools so that anyone can play regardless of whether they have a disability, to assistance elements for those looking for a relaxed experience. The remake of Super Mario RPG also takes this into account, and if you are one of those who normally have problems with role-playing games or want someone who is very young to enjoy it, you will be happy to know that there is the option to choose an easy difficulty so that our passage through the Mushroom Kingdom and its surroundings more bearable. And what about those who want a greater challenge? Well, although the title does not have a “hardcore” option, it will have post-game content in which you will face a super complicated version of the bosses.

Active actions

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest contributions to the genre of Super Mario RPG of Super Nintendo, had to do with the introduction of the so-called “active actions”, mechanics in which you have to press a button at the right time for your attacks to do more damage, or for your defense to be more effective. Taking into account how iconic this idea is for the title, the team behind the remake decided to expand it in different ways. The first thing is that if you fail repeatedly, the game will give you a visual cue so that you can get back into the rhythm and know when to press the action button. Furthermore, as you connect these movements correctly, a new counter will fill up which, when it reaches its maximum, allows you to make a devastating attack with all the members of your party, not to mention that some of the active actions generate damage of area.

Bestiary

The lore within the Mario universe has always been extremely important to fans, but the reality is that Nintendo has never been too concerned with expanding it or even explaining it officially. Of course this has been changing with efforts like the film, but not much else. If you are one of those who love this whole thing, you will be happy to know that the remake of Super Mario RPG It comes with a special section in which, in addition to listing all its enemies with interesting data, it makes a kind of recapitulation of the events of the story from the perspective of our companions, giving a different touch to the game’s own narrative that according to what we were shown is quite important for the product.

clear goal

The problems that any studio or team of developers faces often have to do with having clear objectives. Throughout the history of the medium, we have seen dozens of examples of great ideas that, due to lack of vision, are lost and end up being products with very poor execution. It is clear that within Nintendo and actually, everyone who works in creation with them, knows perfectly well where their product is going. Super Mario RPG It is a game that received a major aesthetic facelift, but in terms of mechanics, it remains practically intact. That’s what you can expect. From what we were able to see, I am extremely calm because the thing is in very good hands and of course, I really want to have the complete title so I can tell you more about it.

Remember that the remake of Super Mario RPG will be launching this November 17 exclusively for the nintendo switch and of course, here in Atomix You will have the broadest coverage so you can make the best decision.