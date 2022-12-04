After the 2-1 victory against Australia in the round of 16, the Argentine team is already in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where they will face the always difficult Netherlands, who has just led their group and eliminated USA.
Next, we will review five salient aspects that the Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni should take into account when forming the team, with his eyes set on getting into the semifinals of the tournament, dreaming of lifting the third World Cup for the country.
The Netherlands, which ranked first in group A of the World Cup, with 7 points, after beating Senegal (2-0) and Qatar (2-0), in addition to rescuing a tie with Ecuador (1-1 ), is characterized by being a pragmatic team, making the most of its resources, but without any type of luxuries. He does not make a cult of ball possession, nor is he interested.
The barely 23-year-old striker, who plays for PSV in his country, is the goal scorer of the team with 3 goals, one in each of the group stage matches. The Argentine defenders will have to be very attentive to the movements of the 1.79 boy.
In the bow, the giant Andries Noppert, 2.03m. In the background, the most solid defender on the planet, Virgil van Dijk. In the middle, the team’s thermometer, Daley Blind. And up front, Memphis Depay, who when he’s inspired sends you to keep it.
“Defending forward is crucial. What you should always do is defend yourself ahead. You always have at least one man more than the opponent. Messi plays on the right, but he doesn’t play there either. And he doesn’t do anything a right winger should do… Neymar isn’t a winger either, right? But it’s getting more difficult, because the defenders are physically better and the spaces are getting smaller. The game is more compact than before. And then the commentators say: too slow pace… ”, he ironized.
In defense, the Netherlands withdraws, waiting to be able to generate quick transitions generated by the flanks. Nothing of unproductive possession, nor passes to the sides, like other previous teams of the same team. For now, it’s working for him.
