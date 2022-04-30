Whatsapp it is the chat that continues to remain on the crest of the wave despite the latest theories on the poor protection of privacy, the introduction of a cost to be paid in order to use the chat and other noise promptly denied. But what to do if WhatsApp no ​​longer works? Because this is not a hoax, as it often happens that Whatsapp stop working, no longer text or unblock incoming ones, leaving you out of the world.

What to do if WhatsApp no ​​longer works: here’s how to solve the most common problems

Apart from i General blackouts which can happen once or twice a year, over which we have no control and the only thing left to do is wait longer, in other cases, WhatsApp no ​​longer works because the app was not used correctly in most cases.

A common problem, which happens when you install or reinstall WhatsApp, is that the authentication code to access WhatsApp services does not arrive. The code in fact has the function of connecting the chat to our device, and serves to protect the consumer so that only he can proceed with the installation or reinstallation of the app.

It may happen that this code arrives late or no longer arrives: in both cases it will still be necessary to request a new code, as they have a limited life. The first thing to do is to check if the phone number has been entered correctly. In fact, it may happen that you enter it including the prefix, an unnecessary action since WhatsApp includes this data independently.

Another reason the code does not arrive is because there are connection problems: in this case you can choose the option to be called directly to the telephone number connected with the chat. It is important to specify that it will not be a colloquial call but that the code will be provided through the classic pre-packaged voice that will dictate the numbers necessary to unlock the installation of WhatsApp.

A difficulty that creates more confusion when WhatsApp no ​​longer works is that of not being able to send or receive messages, photos, audio files, etc. Since WhatsApp is an app that rarely works except for problems attributable to the connection or complications related to the smartphone, you will first have to check if navigation has been compromised, for example by going to Google and typing in any topic: if the search continues, the your connection is acquitted.

The problem then concerns the memory of your smartphone which is full: all you have to do is free up the memory and storage spaces of WhatsApp.

Another age-old difficulty is that of not being able to view images and files from the past. If in your chat there is a preview of the offending shot or in any case of the image that you are unable to view, it is because that file is no longer present in the phone’s memory, that is, it has been deleted. A suggestion I can give you is to periodically save the files that are most dear to you in an external archive, so you will not lose the most precious memories for you.

Messages and photos in general can be recovered by restoring the backup (which is always best if you are interested in keeping all chat conversations), but that does not work. In this case, WhatsApp no ​​longer works because you were using the beta version of the app and would like to go back to the normal one. Also in this case it is always better to save the conversations in an external archive such as a PC, to secure all the conversations that interest you.

As you can see, for every problem on WhatsApp there is always a solution. In fact, if you do not receive or receive message notifications late, the problem may concern the energy saving that activates itself or that you have activated yourself, so that your smartphone does not download the last available notches too quickly.

In this case, in fact, power saving stops syncing and you will no longer receive notifications. In order to prevent applications such as WhatsApp from suffering this procedure, it will be sufficient to go to settings, identify the advanced functions on energy saving and exclude WhatsApp from battery optimization.

This step varies depending on the model of smartphone you own but in principle the procedure is: settings > Drums > click on the three dots icon> battery optimization. At this point you will see all the apps already excluded from energy saving and select those that you want to exclude from this function and select the “do not optimize” command.

Sometimes, WhatsApp just doesn’t work anymore because it hasn’t been updated. It will be enough to go up settings> app> app management and choose which apps to update.