This Sunday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. Mexico City time) the commitment between FC Barcelona and Club Universidad for the Joan Gamper Trophy will take place, where the presentation of the Barça squad for the 2022/23 season, as well as the possible debut of the new additions as locals from the Spotify Camp Nou.
Winning the match for the auriazul team would be a complete feat, for that reason, in the following list we present five things that the team can do to have a better chance of winning the 57th edition of the Joan Gamper.
The university team knows better than anyone the great projection and showcase that this confrontation against the Catalans will give them, therefore, they need to leave motivated to give a worthy game against one of the best teams in the world, it will be 90 minutes where they have nothing to lose, but they can win one more feat in their history like the time they won the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy.
The auriazul team must forget about everything that comes and concentrate solely and exclusively on the duel against the Catalans that will remain for posterity and thus leave a pleasant impression.
The coaching staff headed by Andres Lillini He must send his luxury eleven and ask to give himself to the maximum throughout the match.
If the auriazul team plays with enthusiasm and intensely strong, the players of the blaugrana team will lower the intensity, because they will not risk their physique in a friendly match at the start of the season, so the Aztec team must take advantage of that advantage of playing a little more to the limit, without going overboard, clearly, but putting pressure and force in the 1 vs 1 plays.
The Ciudad Universitaria team has the presence of great footballers in its squad this semester, on the one hand they have the former Blaugrana player Daniel Alves who just a few months ago was part of the team at Xavi Hernandezin addition to Eduardo Salvio, Gustavo del Prete, Juan Dinenno among others.
The Argentine striker is one of the benchmarks of the university team today, although he has not had a good start to the tournament in Mexican football, he can wake up at any time and what better than against the Blaugrana team at home.
