Many have applauded the signing of Piojo, who comes from being champion with Cruz Azul and being an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2021, so there are certain things that the Chiva-brothers can expect from you:

In recent years the Guadalajara It has been conspicuous by the excess of indiscipline of its players, who end up being sanctioned or discharged, speaking of the little respect that there is towards the institution.

The Warlock Antuna, Alexis vega, Cristian Calderon, Javier Lopez, Alexis Pena, Jose Juan VazquezAmong others, they resorted to negative actions, some even uploading content to their networks that made managers angry.

Up to now, Alvarado He has proven to be a totally focused footballer who does not commit indiscipline, totally devoted to his family.

Neither yes nor no

On different occasions it was mentioned that the dressing room of Chivas It was broken because there were two groups, one headed by the partygoers like Vega Y Antuna and another for the captains like Jesus Molina and Isaác Brizuela.

It was never known if that was reality, however, little by little the directive has been shedding those who committed indiscipline and as he is a calm, serene young man, who has clear objectives, there is no doubt that the attacker will fall wonderfully into the dresser.

Added to this, the ex of Necaxa He already knows several of his teammates due to his time in the under-23 team and the older team like Vega, Ricardo Angulo, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Fernando Beltran.

Most of the players in the Sacred Flock they are young with great speed, therefore, Alvarado It fits perfectly because he has youth on his side, he is versatile and the best, he has already excited from his first duel.

The Olympic medalist scored a goal against Necaxa in the preseason, showing from now on that he is totally focused on trying to help the team, especially on offense, where it has suffered the most Chivas this last year.

Its characteristics are similar to some of its peers like Vega, Angle, Cesar Huerta Y Ronaldo Cisneros, so a very fast adaptation is expected.

One of the great qualities it has The lice is that he can perform in different positions on the field, which can be a relief for Michel Leaño, who likes to make changes in his training.

Normally the one born in Irapuato plays as a right winger, but if necessary he can adapt to face on the left side, apart he can go down a little more to appear in the midfield, almost behind the ‘9’.

Finally, in Blue Cross, Juan Reynoso He came to use him as a left wing and inside, so he could be a key piece for the rojiblanco helmsman.

Something is clear. The rojiblanca fans can expect goals and assists from the Olympic medalist, since in each team he has defended he has not gone unnoticed on the field.

It was in Necaxa that he began to draw attention with five assists and two goals in 37 games, apart from during his past as a player of the Celaya he handed out two passes and scored ten times in 63 games.

Already with Machine, He played a total of 144 games with 19 goals and 25 assists, quite productive numbers, without forgetting that with the senior national team he also adds four goals and with the U23 three.