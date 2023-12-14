Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Press Split

Increase the CO₂ price, stop taxing agricultural diesel: Sounds good, but it's not enough. What the federal government would have to change in the budget to save the climate.

After weeks of budget dispute, the traffic light has come to an agreement. She doesn't want to save on social spending like they do FDP had demanded citizens' money. Instead, some savings are good for our climate.

Budget dispute over, but wasn't there still something to save? (Photo from the press conference on December 13, 2023) © Kay Nietfeld/ dpa/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

What is still missing when it comes to climate savings from traffic lights

The CO₂ price for refueling and heating is not expected to rise to 40 euros per ton on January 1, 2024 as previously planned – but to 45 euros and then to 55 euros in 2025. Tax concessions for agricultural diesel should be abolished. But that is probably not enough to save the climate. The climate conference in Dubai once again showed how urgently further measures are needed.

5 things that the traffic light should have saved on in order to do more for the climate:

1. Abolish company car privileges

If employees forego part of their wages, they can get a company car. This motivates many employees to buy a climate-damaging car. The company often pays acquisition, repair and maintenance costs, as well as fuel costs. The company can deduct these expenses from taxes. This results in high costs for the federal government, which it could save itself.

2. Bye, bye, commuter allowance

The traffic light should have thought about the commuter allowance. © IMAGO / Sven Simon/ Michael Kappeler/ dpa/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

The commuter allowance is not just one of the reasons why Germans pay almost the highest taxes in Europe. At the moment, you can declare the costs of driving to work on your tax return and even get money back. Sounds good, but it has a negative effect: If people get paid to drive by car, they are less likely to take the train. (Even if they aren't right now live in the village and need a car.) This creates an incentive for climate-damaging travel.

3. Ban private jets

It's not just Taylor Swift and other stars who fly on private jets. German super-rich people and politicians also fly through the air alone. For example the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, who did not want to reveal how expensive his private jet flight was. According to information from, 2022 was Greenpeace 58,000 private jet flights, 76 percent more than the year before.

Does Olaf Scholz think of a way to save money when he sees the private jet? (Symbolic image) © Kay Nietfeld/ dpa/ IMAGO / Daniel Kubirski/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

With this climate-damaging mobility, Germany is in second place in the EU behind France. According to Greenpeace, private jets recently emitted 208,600 tons of CO₂ per year. That corresponds to the consumption of 130,000 cars.

4. Raise low VAT rates on meat

Eating meat is bad for the climate. To ensure that the earth's resources continue to feed us in the future, Germans must change their consumption. According to Study you should only eat 400 grams of meat per week eat. That's the equivalent of a maximum of three burgers. Traffic lights can also do something to help us eat less meat. It can significantly increase the VAT rate on animal products. This is currently only 7 percent.