Many people leave their personal belongings inside vehicles, in order to quickly access them or use them in an emergency, especially perfume bottles and lighters, at a time when the summer season represents a real threat to vehicle owners due to the significant rise in temperature..

The Sharjah Police General Command called on drivers and vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are free of 5 things during the summer, coinciding with the rise in temperature, to avoid fires inside cars..

Sharjah Police explained that it is necessary to ensure that vehicles are free of electronic devices, gas cylinders, batteries, portable chargers, sterilizers, compressed air cans, and lighters..

She pointed out that these things may explode at any time due to the high temperature, which may lead to a fire inside the car..

She stressed that this measure comes within the framework of preventing vehicle fires during the summer, to ensure the safety of vehicle owners and other people..