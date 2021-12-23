The one of Ferran and the Barcelona is practically done. Even Pep Guardiola himself has admitted at a press conference that he is aware of how close he is to losing one of those he considers important for the future.
These are the five things that the Valencian forward is going to contribute to FC Barcelona:
It is clear that Ferran Torres has a multitude of qualities that have led him to become one of the best Spanish strikers of the moment, but what stands out the most is his incredible scoring ability. Both in Manchester City and in the Spanish team he has shown it in the last two years, and since Luis Enrique is coach of the senior team, Ferran is the player who has scored the most goals.
If this new Barça project is standing out for something, it is because of its clear intention to rejuvenate the squad. The most important players today are the youngest, and Xavi himself has admitted this at a press conference from time to time. Gavi, Nico, Pedri, De Jong or Ansu Fati are the footballers called to pull the car, and Ferran, with only 21 years old, will join this list of young promises / realities.
It is essential for a team so lacking in strikers to have a player like Ferran who is capable of playing in all three attacking positions. We usually find versatile players in those areas, but they are always better at one side than the other or prefer to start from a more focused area. In the case of the skilled Valencian winger this way does not happen. Their matches are usually just as good whatever the attacking position.
Signing a Spanish player in a team dominated by footballers from that country is usually key to their adaptation. You already know what it is like to play with players like Eric García, Pedri, Gavi, Busquets, Jordi Alba… let’s remember that the great Barça and the great Spanish team occurred at a time when a culé team was mainly made up of national footballers.
A footballer who has been trained by Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique will adapt to the Barça game at the speed of light. The positional play and the pressure after loss has been working on both his club and his national team for the last few years, and it is very possible that he will come to understand the idea of Xavi even before some players in the first team.
#Ferran #Torres #contribute #Barça
Leave a Reply