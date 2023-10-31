Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

Subscription holders are more active and leave their cars parked more often. But this freedom does not only have positive sides.

“I love the Deutschlandticket. Without it I would be traveling a lot less,” writes one user on X (formerly Twitter). He’s not the only one. The Reaction to the Deutschlandticket, which will be six months old on November 1, 2023, is positive overall. Users can use local and regional buses and trains nationwide for 49 euros per month. You no longer have to worry about the different associations and ticket categories.

Study: A third of those surveyed travel more because of the Deutschlandticket

According to a survey, most holders of the Deutschlandticket for local public transport (ÖPNV) have changed their mobility behavior because of the subscription. “The day before yesterday Potsdam, today Krefeld, Friday Berlin,” the enthusiastic user continues on X. Like him, around a third (33 percent) of the subscribers surveyed are traveling more than before.

Almost as many (31 percent) leave their car parked more often since they have the Germany ticket. This comes from the survey conducted by pollsters from YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency (dpa) out.

That all sounds like a positive development, right? Anyone who takes a closer look at the survey will notice that the Germany ticket still has its problems. BuzzFeed News Germany So list what needs to be improved in the future.

5 disadvantages that the Deutschlandticket (still) has:

1. Less exercise

Instead of riding a skateboard, the Deutschlandticket can tempt you to sit on the train. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Westend61/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

Almost one in ten holders walk less or cycle less because of the Deutschlandticket, according to the survey. Less exercise is not a good sign for your health. Walking 2,300 steps a day reduces your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. At 4,000 steps, the risk of early death. This is what researchers found out in a study that took place in August 2023 European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has been published.

2. Little rural connectivity

A little more than half of the participants (53 percent) in the survey did not have a subscription and cannot imagine purchasing one. When asked why, 57 percent of this group said they mainly drive a car. Around a third miss an adequate public transport offer in their own region.

In fact, public transport is not yet fully developed in many rural regions. Particularly Village children therefore complain that they can hardly get anywhere without a car.

3. Too expensive

The Germany ticket costs per month 49 euros – that’s a lot of money for those affected by poverty. Unlike the previous 9 euro ticket, it does little to change the situation that many people cannot afford to travel by train. Only in some regions, for example in Hesse, are there discounts for citizens’ benefit recipients.

“Whether you get a cheaper ticket if you receive transfer benefits unfortunately depends on where you live and the respective state government. “That’s unfair,” criticizes Ulrich Schneider, managing director of the Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband, among others.

Subscribe to our channel: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp.

4. Technical problems

One click and you can jet through the country with the Deutschlandticket? None! Since the Technical problems are increasing with the introduction of the Deutschlandticket. Many people find it difficult to get the ticket. The question is: you can do it either Deutschlandticket.de or get it digitally from your own local transport association. But not at the DB ticket machine.

5. Financing at risk

Several federal states fear that the Deutschlandticket could expire at the end of the year. On Thursday, September 28, 2023, the transport ministers of the federal states called on the federal government to immediately contribute half of the additional costs of the ticket up to and including 2025. Without the federal government’s willingness to provide sufficient funds as early as 2024, a “significant price increase” would be necessary next year – another thing that is problematic about the Deutschlandticket.

(With material from dpa)