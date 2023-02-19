In the last hours it has been reported that Antonio ‘Turkish’ Mohamed He is the one who has the lead as an option to lead Deportivo Cruz Azul, however, there are still no official news, so he will have to continue waiting to meet the new strategist of the Machine.
But while that happens, in the following list we mention some of the things that the Argentine coach would change in the sky-blue team with his arrival to improve the team’s functioning.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The ‘Turco’ is characterized by giving their teams greater intensity and with the Machine it would not be the option, since it is a squad that can provide these characteristics with young Mexican and South American soccer players to make a good combination.
The change in mentality is key for the La Noria team to improve significantly, since so far this year they have mostly been immersed in a weak mentality that does not offer adequate conditions for the team.
I don’t know how things are in the locker room, but if there is one thing he knows how to do well, it is to be able to strengthen the group union and that there is harmony within the locker room to talk them about achieving the goal of being champions.
The ‘Turk’ usually has a very good relationship with the players and when it comes to restoring the confidence of some of them, knowing how to talk to them about being able to give the team the best in sports.
We can say that mohammed It is a guarantee in Mexican soccer and it is that being champion with three different teams is not a small thing, practically in any team that he reaches, he gives good results in a short time and everything depends on how his work flows with the team.
#Antonio #Turco #Mohamed #immediately #improve #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply