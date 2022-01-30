Barça has already made the signing of Adama Traoré official on loan and many are already speculating on what the player can contribute. It is true that the profile of the attacker is different from what Xavi usually uses, but it is a differential piece that can be used for very specific contexts. Let’s see what Adama can bring.
Adama Traoré is one of the fastest and most powerful players in the world, which makes him unstoppable on the run. These qualities could come in very handy for a Barça that is sometimes too predictable with the ball.
Xavi seeks to put pressure on the rival to recover the ball as high as possible and thus create danger. For this he needs fast and dedicated players to run behind the rivals to steal the ball, and Adama Traoré is a specialist player in this thanks to his speed and strength.
Barça has problems on many occasions to close games and it is a team with difficulties to counterattack. The arrival of Adama can make the team sentence the games and avoid losing points in the last minutes, thanks to his ability to counterattack.
Adama’s physique is privileged as you can see, and this muscle can come in handy for a very young Barça that lacks great strength footballers such as the Spanish attacker who arrives on loan.
Another of the things that the arrival of Adama brings is the depth of the bench, something necessary so that Xavi’s line-ups are not predictable and that several players have rest. In addition, the incorporation of Adama in the games from the bench, entering fresh compared to his rivals, could be a very good weapon for Xavi’s Barça.
#Adama #Traoré #bring #Barcelona
Leave a Reply