The secret to a lifelong relationship, if there is one, has yet to be discovered, but experts have come close to finding the answer. Five professionals studied various couples during their research to find out how they make their union thrive successfullyThe results contradicted everything that was previously believed.

According to the criteria of

The five secrets to a successful relationship

1. The ideal age to have a successful marriage

Dr. Nicholas H. Wolfinger, professor in the Department of Family and Consumer Studies at the University of Utah, analyzed data from the National Survey of Family Growth obtained between 2006 and 2010, to Find out at what age it is more likely that a marriage will succeed and divorce will be avoided.

According to his research, the ideal age to get married is 32. “My data analysis shows that Before the age of 32 or so, each additional year of age at marriage reduces the likelihood of divorce by 11%.“, commented the academic.

2. The frequency of sexual relations

Another important item is the frequency of sexual relations. According to a study by Psychological Science, Sex within a relationship is associated with couple satisfaction and affects the person’s implicit feelings.

Among the discoveries are invisible support and the ideal age for marriage. Photo:iStock Share

3. You should support your partner, but in a hidden way

A research published in PubMed proved that Invisible support for your partner has more positive effects than overly obvious help“The awareness of receiving support entails an emotional cost, the most effective support goes unnoticed by the recipient,” they suggested.

During the study, they analyzed several couples in New York City, where one member studied for an exam and the other offered help. According to the results, Couples where the student did not notice the support his partner gave him were much happier than those who did notice it..

4. The best way to deal with conflicts

A study of Emotion The 20-year study looked at 156 couples of various ages, following them up every five years to ask about their health and relationship conflicts.

Based on the responses of their participants, the researchers concluded that Avoidant people often have musculoskeletal problems, while Those who get angry with their partner during an argument often develop heart problems.