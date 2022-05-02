Monterrey recorded a win in its final game of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 regular season. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich won by a score of 2-0 against Xolos de Tijuana and improved its position in the general table ahead of the playoffs. Rayados closed the championship in seventh place in the standings. In the playoff, the albiazul team will face Atlético de San Luis, located in tenth place.
These are some of the points that Monterrey will have to keep in mind when facing Las Tunas:
In the last four games, Monterrey has one win, two losses and one draw. In this journey, the ‘King Midas’ team received five goals and only scored two.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team has had problems facing the framework. In his last four presentations. Rayados scored two goals (against Xolos de Tijuana on the last day of Clausura 2022).
Atlético de San Luis improved under the orders of André Jardine. However, in its last five presentations, the team from Potosí has been unsound in the background. In this journey the team adds three victories leaving its door in zero. Although he also registers two alarming defeats: he received four goals against Necaxa and three against Santos Laguna.
On matchday 7 of Clausura 2022, Atlético de San Luis defeated Monterrey at the Gigante de Acero by a score of 0-2 with goals from Jhon Murillo and Abel Hernández. This defeat was vital for the board to decide on the dismissal of Javier Aguirre.
The Argentine striker for Atlético de San Luis is on fire. Berterame is the great figure of the potosino team. Throughout the regular tournament, the attacker registered seven goals in his personal account.
