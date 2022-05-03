There are things you should do well Machine to be able to pass the playoffs and be a strong candidate in the league.

Many of you know the Peruvian helmsman for being a chess player and placing some players in different positions than usual, which sometimes has not worked.

Therefore, it is important that each player puts him in his natural place, especially now that the absence of the Paraguayan defender is known. Paul Aguilarwhich would also not be ready in case of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Return to the fundamentals of before by leaving the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero as contention or lateral and not extreme, as well as the Uruguayan Christian Tabo end and not ‘9’, among others.

The Machine has several talented players on offense like Tabó, Uriel Antuna and the Paraguayan Angel RomeroHowever, he only has two true center forwards: Santiago Gimenez and the Chilean Ivan Morales.

It is true that they have not been a solution and they have had clear opportunities to score, but they have wasted, although in the end, someone is needed who continually stalks the rival goal for the centers they can send The Wizard either the twinas Reynoso sometimes he has dispensed with a web breaker.

Unfortunately, the Andean has failed to score throughout the championship and Santi he has three, then he must fully bet on what he can do the baby.

During the last games of the regular phase, the light blue team was not motivated to go to the front, as if waiting to see what the rival did to try to counteract.

The clearest example was seen in the Young Classic, because despite the fact that he needed to win to be able to go directly to the Fiesta Grande, he was overtaken by his rival, since they generated very little up front, something that has happened several times. Yes ok Reynoso He does not stand out for being an offensive man, they have plenty of material to be able to do it, so they must leave fear behind and go with everything if they do not want to avoid a new failure.

It must be clear. Blue Cross lived two different stages in this semester of Clausura 2022: the era with and without Charlie.

The midfielder was converted into the best reinforcement of the tournament, being the connection between attack and defense, apart from being one of the best assistants.

However, after his injury, the cement box looked very different without being able to connect the two areas of the field and his absence really weighed down so many places.

There is still time to recover the national team when the most important part of the championship comes.

Reynoso He must recover each of his pupils and he must raise their spirits because in recent weeks they lost the semifinal of the Concachampions and could not advance league In a direct way.

Each one of the footballers must be in total disposition and with attitude to face the final stretch, since there is a lot at stake and except for the Venezuelan Romulo Oteroit is not known that the bobblehead have a break with another of your players.

In addition to this, it is when the leaders of the locker room must appear to infect the rest as the captain Jesus Crown, Julio Dominguez, Paul Aguilar, rafael baca Y Adrian Aldrete.