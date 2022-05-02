After 17 days, the regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament ended and before moving on to the quarterfinals there will be a playoff between those positioned between places 5 and 12 in the general classification.
One of the clashes will be between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Universidad, located in the sixth and eleventh place in the classification, the reclassification duel will be played next weekend at the Akron Stadium and the winner will advance to the Liguilla.
The favorites to access the next round are the Sacred Flock, after four wins in a row since arriving on the bench of Richard ChainHowever, we will mention five things that the people of Guadalajara should do to achieve the goal of reaching the ‘Fiesta Grande’ by prevailing over the university students.
The Sacred Flock closed the final phase in an unimaginable way by extending the undefeated Richard Chain in the undefeated, in fact, one of the duels he won was precisely against the university students on date 16 where they defeated them 3-1. Likewise, it must be remembered that the rojiblanco territory is not easy for those from CU, so much so that they had a streak of almost 40 years without being able to beat Chivas at home.
With the arrival of Stringthe offensive level of the team increased and it made sense to begin with that they will start putting nominal attackers in their respective positions, so far it has worked for them and each time they try to accommodate their best partners.
The rojiblanco team will face the Pedregal team on the weekend, however, during the week the felines will play the final of the CONCACAF Champions League before him Seattle Sounders in the United States, so the trip and the physical exhaustion that will surely be enough will leave them weakened and with the possibility that they will not reach one hundred percent for the playoffs.
It must be remembered that in the last tournament, the Flock qualified for the playoffs and they had to play it against Puebla, they were able to take the advantage on the scoreboard and tied them in the final stretch of the match, so in the end they ended up being eliminated in the penalty shootout. Therefore, this time they cannot make the same mistakes again.
As is already well known, it is difficult for the feline team to play in Guadalajara, all the factors mentioned above must be added and the team from Guadalajara will have to play well so that the fans turn on them from the beginning and put pressure on the rival .
