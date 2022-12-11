For the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Argentine team and the Croatian team will face each other again in a World Cup, looking for the great consecration: the “Albiceleste” wants to lift their third crown, while the Europeans have never done so. achieved, and come from losing the final against France.
Next, we will review five things that the Argentine coach lionel scaloni You must take into account your opponent to try to suffer as few inconveniences as possible, with the aim of reaching the long-awaited final.
Leader on and off the pitch. Luka Modric is the symbol of this Croatian team, he is the flag, he is the best player on the squad. The 37-year-old man who plays for Real Madrid is the team’s driver and will seek to stand out again against Argentina, as in 2018.
Croatia’s struggle for independence after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, when thousands of Croats died in the conflict, may explain their fighting spirit.
“That’s how we were brought up,” goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic said. “We always go to the end, we leave everything on the pitch and we keep fighting. That is the reason for our success”, he maintains.
Keep the project. Coach Dalic arrived before the 2018 World Cup and has already reached one final and is on his way to another. The team is characterized by never losing patience and hitting when it has to. This is what happened against Brazil in the quarterfinals, after starting losing in overtime.
Twice in Russia and twice now in Qatar, Croatia has advanced thanks to shots from 11 meters, in the round of 16 and quarters: “When we go to penalties, that’s when we become favourites. I sense that the opponent feels that they have already lost”, said Dalić, the DT.
So that Scaloni takes it into account: they do not mark man to man: “We need to protect ourselves from Messi, but not in a man-to-man way, as we didn’t in our last game. We know how much he runs, how much he likes to play with the ball at his feet and the key to our defensive phase will be discipline and a zone mark”, analyzed the DT.
