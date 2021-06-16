Giovani dos santos He is out of America and with him are two years of disappointment in Azulcremas fans, at least in some, who in an almost miraculous way waited for his resurgence under the Azulcrema clothing.
Despite his irregular performance and marked by physical discomfort, his name, figure and quality do not go unnoticed by a large majority of teams, because although he is probably no longer for big stages, there are several clubs that would receive Giovani with open arms.
Here are five teams that would like, could and should try to sign Giovani dos santos.
It may sound crazy, strange and unviable, but the way in which they dismantled Puebla after their historic campaign makes it necessary to restructure and sign Giovani it would respond to many factors.
For those who haven’t noticed it yet, the Puebla It is in a gradual but constant growth as a brand, now it is accompanied by good results and they need a media hit to get back on the map.
They have the stage, the coach and now only one star is missing, That could and should be the one of Giovani dos santos, the Mexican Olympic champion, former FC Barcelona.
The new Major League Soccer franchise does not yet have the weighty element to link the Mexican public in an area plagued by compatriots and, at this moment, there is no better option than that of Giovani dos santos.
The possibility would appeal to everyone involved and due to his age, the salary would not have to be huge as when he came to the league in 2015.
It would be an extraordinary option to put Austin on the map, it would give the duo a total quality boost Pochettino – Cecilio and could bear the responsibility in these types of clubs.
The best way to put Pumas as the protagonist of the media and also a luxury alternative to accompany Juan Dinenno up front, because if any feline fan criticizes this signing for quality, they should first turn to see what they have on their payroll.
It would generate expectation, Giovani would not move from the capital, it would improve the attack of Pumas and would be one more incentive for the Classic Capitalino.
One of the cities with the most Mexicans in the United States is Chicago and for several years now they have not had a worthy representative to return that sector of amateurs to them.
At this moment his football level is very poor and in full restructuring, the arrival of Giovani dos santos to the institution, especially because within the payroll there are few elements with higher quality.
The ideal relay of Joao Plata, without transfer cost and with the only task of facing your salary. Toluca would be the best team that would fall Giovani dos santosWell, it would improve the wardrobe, it would be Mexican and it would put more lights on the club.
