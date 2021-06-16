For those who haven’t noticed it yet, the Puebla It is in a gradual but constant growth as a brand, now it is accompanied by good results and they need a media hit to get back on the map.

They have the stage, the coach and now only one star is missing, That could and should be the one of Giovani dos santos, the Mexican Olympic champion, former FC Barcelona.

The possibility would appeal to everyone involved and due to his age, the salary would not have to be huge as when he came to the league in 2015.

It would be an extraordinary option to put Austin on the map, it would give the duo a total quality boost Pochettino – Cecilio and could bear the responsibility in these types of clubs.

It would generate expectation, Giovani would not move from the capital, it would improve the attack of Pumas and would be one more incentive for the Classic Capitalino.

At this moment his football level is very poor and in full restructuring, the arrival of Giovani dos santos to the institution, especially because within the payroll there are few elements with higher quality.