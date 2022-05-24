Luis Suárez, Uruguayan striker who has marked an era in LaLiga, both with FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, has finally left the rojiblanco club. At 35 years old, Lucho still wants to continue enjoying football, but it is already clear that the best version of him is far from him.
For this reason, he has not been renewed by Atlético de Madrid and now he is looking for a new experience to continue with his career.
These are the possible teams in which Suárez could play next year:
The departure of Koeman and Bartomeu from the Blaugrana club open the door for Luis Suárez to return to what was his home, although Barça would only be willing to give him a one-year contract.
The Seville team is looking to sell En-Nesiry and the option of signing a striker like Suárez for free, who competes with Rafa Mir, is very attractive and would give the team a great leap in quality. On the other hand, Suárez would continue in one of the best leagues in the world, which would allow him to stay in shape for the World Cup.
The return of the Uruguayan to what was his first European experience would have a great charm. The Dutch league would be an attractive destination for Suárez, since he could enjoy his last years in a less demanding league, but in a team with a European reputation like Ajax.
Suárez’s other option is the one that many footballers of his age choose, to go to Turkey, where salaries are high and the demand is less. Fenerbahce would have been ahead of others like Galatasaray in this case.
The other alternative for Suárez would be to go to the United States where he could considerably increase his salary, although he could lose the chance to play in the World Cup in Qatar. Beckham’s Inter Miami would be the Uruguayan’s big bet.
