Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Organizing Committee of the Dubai Gold Cup Polo Series is holding a press conference today, at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club Hotel and Resort in Dubailand, in the presence of Mohammed Al Habtoor, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and managers of the participating teams, to reveal the details of the thirteenth edition of the Dubai Silver Cup, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum. Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, during the period from January 21 to February 4. Al Maktoum and Al Habtoor and Benjash and the wolves of Dubai.

On the other hand, the Bansali polo team won the Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Championship for the month of January, which saw the participation of 4 teams: Al-Basha, Hesketh, Dubai Wolves and Bansali. Bansali with two consecutive goals, and in the second half, Tariq Al Habtoor succeeded in reducing the difference for his team, Al-Basha, and then Bansali’s team advanced again with a third goal, but Jose Contino equalized in the third period, and in the fourth and decisive period, Bansali’s team managed to add two goals through the brilliant Rich Benhali, ending the match win and win the title.