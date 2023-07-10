The Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asila Al Mualla, revealed that the authority has seized five tanks transporting water from unknown sources, and has taken the necessary measures against their owners.

She stated that the environmental control teams enjoy the capacity of judicial seizure, and that they have finally intensified their efforts, within a systematic plan of action, to cover the entire regions of the Emirate of Fujairah, adding that the teams monitored some environmental abuses, and initiated legal measures against violators.

She pointed out that the teams detected two fires during their tour of the farms, and closed an industrial facility, and gave a number of industrial facilities to adjust their environmental status.

The authority called on its partners to adhere to applying best practices and comply with environmental laws to protect resources and maintain their sustainability, calling for reporting any environmental violations.

Al-Mualla stated that the authority signed a cooperation agreement with GeoCycle West Recycling Company, in the field of integrated waste management of all kinds, to include solid, industrial, chemical and hazardous industrial waste, with the aim of safe disposal, through its use as raw materials, in cement factories in Fujairah, and the use of waste Recycled heat source alternative fuel.

Al-Mualla added that the agreement confirms the authority’s keenness to organize and activate the role of strategic partners, and to adopt successful green initiatives that achieve the goals of sustainable development.

She stressed that the Authority is keen to anticipate future opportunities in supporting and adopting this type of innovative environmental projects in various fields, especially green projects, as the Emirate of Fujairah is a fertile environment for investors, given its unique location on the Emirates investment and geographical map as well, especially that the Authority is taking regular positive steps. Towards leadership, in cooperation with its strategic partners from government and private agencies, according to systematic plans that maintain business continuity and consolidate sustainable production and consumption.

The experience of the Emirate of Fujairah is one of the pioneering experiences in the field of integrated waste management, the use of alternative fuels as heat sources in cement factories, and the encouragement of innovative green methods in industrial development to achieve sustainability and carbon neutrality.