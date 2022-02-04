A narcotic substance associated with the name of Formula 1 and its world champion Max Verstappen: this is what i discovered Carabinieri of the Operational Unit of the Company of Barletta at the end of an operation aimed at combating drug dealing in Puglia, where they have been seized five tablets of this substance a Corato, in the Bari area. The soldiers of the Arma, assisted by the personnel of the Carabinieri Helicopter Squadron “Cacciatori Puglia”, had in fact given way to some searches starting on 13 November last, then recently concentrated in a villa located in the countryside of the Apulian municipality.

During the searches in this place, the Carabinieri came to the discovery of a drug which, on the one hand, bore the first name of the Dutch driver, and on the other the word ‘F1’. In addition to Max F1, the men of the weapon then found other ecstasy tablets called ‘Takeshi 69’, along with marijuana-like substances. The man who detained them, a 46-year-old from the affected area, was arrested by the Carabinieri and made available to the PM on duty at the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trani, who subsequently validated the arrest. In the days following the operation, the technicians of the Laboratories for the Analysis of Narcotic Substances finally found that the Max-F1 was never been found in the past on the national territory, and has been deemed one “Powerful drug substance”.