Dubai (WAM)

The Swimming Federation has approved the names of the national team swimmers participating in the fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, which will be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9 to 18.

The UAE national team is competing in the activities of this tournament with 5 male and female swimmers, Salem Ghaleb and Saeed Ahmed Faraj, and sisters Maha, Mahra and Mira Abdullah Al Shehhi, and the five swimmers compete in 4 races each.

The swimmers are currently undergoing an intensive preparation program in preparation for this course, which includes a daily training program at Al-Wasl Club, with the possibility of setting up a camp before traveling to Turkey.

Our team had a successful participation in the World Swimming Championships in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The national team coach, Marwan Hafez Al-Hattawi, confirmed the high readiness of the selected swimmers to participate in the Islamic Solidarity Games, which comes within the agenda of the team’s tournaments and its foreign participation in 2022. He said: All swimmers showed full commitment to the preparation program of the course, and to the daily exercises currently being held at Al-Wasl Club, to maintain their readiness and in an effort to To provide distinguished levels in the course, which witnesses the participation of a large number of swimmers from various Islamic countries around the world. He explained that each of the five swimmers will participate in 4 races during this tournament, which gives them the opportunity to give their best and try to improve their previous numbers in an important station in the journey of their foreign participation, and motivate them to achieve the best in the upcoming tournaments.