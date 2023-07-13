The National Elections Committee has formed five sub-committees that undertake work on preparing, organizing, following up and securing the progress of the Federal National Council elections process. Elections and ensure the proper application of the procedures for the election process in all its stages, and ensure the validity and safety of the headquarters of the polling centers committees and their compliance with the conditions required therein, as well as providing and training workers in the polling centers in accordance with the regulations in force and the decisions of the National Committee, in addition to coordination with all the competent authorities, as well as coordination Between the work of the sub-committees, in order to ensure the implementation of the tasks and duties entrusted to them for the safety of the electoral process.

The Election Management Committee is also responsible for determining the necessary needs of manpower, capabilities and material energies required for the implementation of the elections, and submitting them to the National Committee for its report and approval, proposing systems and decisions related to the implementation of its tasks and the tasks of its affiliated committees, and having them approved by the National Committee and following up on their implementation, and following up on the implementation of the directives and decisions of the Committee. The national committees directed to the sub-committees and related to the preparation and processing of the electoral process, and submitting periodic reports thereon to the National Committee, as well as preparing the financial budgets for the electoral process, taking all necessary measures and procedures to ensure the safety and success of the elections, and receiving the minutes of the election results from the Central Sorting Committee, and submitting them to the National Committee, In addition to any other tasks assigned to it by the National Committee.

The second sub-committee concerned with managing the electoral process is represented by the “Emirates Committees” formed by the National Elections Committee, based on the suggestion of the offices of rulers in each emirate, to carry out a number of tasks, most notably receiving the final electoral college list from the National Committee, and providing the candidates with it if they requested. That, providing the electoral process forms at its headquarters, after receiving it from the Election Management Committee, coordinating with the Emirate’s municipality to determine the electoral campaign locations for the candidates, proposing the headquarters of the polling centers committees in the Emirate in coordination with the Election Management Committee, and determining the venues for holding seminars and meetings that candidates conduct with voters. Receiving applications for candidacy after making sure that they fulfill all conditions, submitting them to the Election Management Committee, monitoring the application of electoral campaign controls and rules in the emirate, submitting reports and observations regarding any violations to the Election Management Committee, contributing to awareness and education efforts related to elections, and setting the necessary rules and guidelines for the conduct of the process. electoral.

The Media Committee, one of the sub-committees, is concerned with developing a communication strategy with the National Elections Committee and its implementation plan, and a general plan to educate citizens about the council elections, in coordination with various media outlets, in addition to developing a media campaign plan to motivate voters to participate and suggest rules governing how to use official media in the elections. Presenting the programs of the candidates in the elections, in a manner that guarantees the achievement of equality and equal opportunities among them, while carrying out any other tasks assigned to it by the National Committee.

The National Elections Committee also formed the “Smart Systems Committee” to carry out technical studies, conduct experiments on various voting systems, register voters, candidates and volunteers, and technically supervise the election website in terms of preparation, preparation, hosting, updating, data entry, technical support, and technical supervision of the committee’s e-mail. The National Elections Authority in terms of providing the necessary licenses and providing technical support, and preparing the infrastructure for electoral and media centers in terms of providing equipment, equipping the wired and wireless network, and providing technical support.

The Intelligent Systems Committee also coordinates with licensed telecommunications service providers regarding the communication lines required for elections, provides technical support, and provides usage guides for all systems, in order to train users of electronic systems, and sets the estimated budget for technical requirements such as hardware, software, licenses, assistance programs, and comprehensive technical support. And attracting price offers for the implementation of the technical operations of the elections according to the unified financial procedures guide of the federal government.

It also supervises the receipt and storage of hardware, software, data and software (Source Code), and disposes of them according to the unified financial procedures guide of the federal government, and prepares the necessary and alternative plans to confront emergencies and risks, in a way that ensures the continuity of all technical devices and operating systems in a permanent operating state, and ensures their readiness and safety Protection systems for all technical devices and operating systems, as well as ensuring the optimal use of digital government systems and enablers, and ensuring that all applied procedures and technical plans are compatible with the cybersecurity policies and standards approved in the country, in addition to any other tasks assigned to it by the National Committee.

Election security plan

The National Elections Committee assigned the “Election Security Committee” as one of the sub-committees concerned with organizing the conduct of the Federal National Council elections, with the task of developing a draft security plan for the elections, including the size of the manpower needed in the field to ensure the safety, freedom and integrity of the elections, provided that it submits it to the National Committee for approval before the start of the elections. well in time.

• «Emirates Committees» formed by the National Elections Committee based on the suggestion of the offices of rulers in each emirate.