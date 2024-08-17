The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified five procedures for submitting a request to cancel a complaint of absence from work, which is submitted by one of the parties to the labor relationship to consider canceling the complaint of absence from work, provided that the worker is registered in the Ministry’s system, and there is a complaint of absence from work against the worker..

The procedures include: First: logging in with the username and password or using the digital identity, and second: registering the labor complaint using the worker’s personal data (permit number or passport number – name, date of birth and nationality) and the facility’s data..

Third: Verify the applicant’s status after entering the required data (service applicant) in accordance with what is in effect for the worker through the phone number and the employer through the electronic signature card by sending a text message containing: OTP Or email, except for providing the service via the smart application. Fourth: Investigating the complaint and taking action by the competent employee. Fifth: Notifying the customer of the result of the complaint by sending a text message..

The service of submitting a request to cancel a work absence complaint takes 14 days, and the customer will be notified of the result of the request immediately upon completion. The customer can follow up on his request by entering the inquiry services through one of these channels: the Ministry’s website, and the Ministry’s smart application. MOHREand call center 600590000.

Article 50 of the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations stipulates that if a foreign worker stops working for an unlawful reason before the end of the contract period, he shall not be granted another work permit to join another job in the country in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law for a period of one year from the date of stopping working. No other employer who is aware of this may employ him or keep him in his service during that period. The Ministry may exempt some job categories, skill levels, or workers from the provisions of Clause (1) of this Article, in accordance with the controls and procedures specified by the executive regulations of this Decree-Law. The employer shall notify the Ministry of the fact of stopping working in accordance with the procedures specified by the executive regulations of this Decree-Law..