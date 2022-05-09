The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that residents of the country can print their residency details electronically, on the authority’s website, or the smart application, through 5 simple steps.

The authority stated that it provides the service of printing residency details for individuals and institutions, as the customer begins to enter the authority’s website, then choose the smart channels, then log into the system using the personal account or the institutions account, and choose the service through the control panel, and the last step is to fill in the application data and pay fees.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, last month, stopped issuing the residence sticker to foreigners in all requests to issue or renew residence, which will be submitted through the various service centers at the state level, and a new unified form was used that includes the issuance and renewal of residence and identity card services in one request.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Port Security, foreigners can prove their residence in the Emirates, through the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country, as the card includes all the details mentioned previously in the residence voucher, and arriving travelers can show them to airlines where the passport reader will be used Available at the platforms of companies operating in the air transport sector at airports.



