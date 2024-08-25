Private schools have sent a guide to the first steps of the educational journey to the parents of children enrolled in KG1, in which they identified five basic steps that must be followed with their children before they start school, noting that there are individual differences and differences between children in the level of readiness and preparedness to join and learn at this stage, which requires training in preparing for this stage.

The guide, issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge, helps parents understand the characteristics of their children’s age group, and helps them overcome the difficulties they may face, guiding them on how to deal with and overcome them, while providing the necessary guidance on how to teach students at home and care for their behavior and relationships. It also guides them towards effective upbringing that not only addresses the situation, but also leads to exploiting the child’s abilities, discovering his talents, and establishing his future and life in a better way.

The steps included talking to the child and trying to make him excited and love “school”, explaining the importance of its role in his life, encouraging him to mix and establish social relationships with children so that he acquires the skills of participation and giving and how to confront problems and find appropriate solutions for them, and training him at home to gradually separate from his mother for a few hours during the day, in addition to preparing the child by taking him to school before the start of the school year, so that he gets to know the place, the nature of the school, its facilities and its general environment, which is a motivating factor for him to prepare psychologically and emotionally.

Under the title “The First Steps of the Educational Journey,” schools stressed that it is necessary to emphasize the child’s sense of security, meaning that he will not be left in this strange place. The mother and father should not try to leave the child at school and run away from him without speaking to him honestly and confidently that they will come to take him after the end of the school day, and planning to play essential and effective roles in supporting and helping the child, in addition to supporting his teachers and school, and preparing psychologically and socially for the new pace of life for him, especially if he is their first child to enroll in school.

The guide urged parents to talk and explain what the school day is and its nature, visit the school with the child and make sure to meet the teachers, help him prepare his school bag and stationery, and make sure he knows basic safety information that includes his full name, his parents’ full names, who will accompany him home after school, whether he has any allergies to certain foods, avoid talking to strangers, how to find the class, the bathroom and the administration office, in addition to memorizing the phone number of the parents or one of them if possible.

The guide asked the child after the first day of school how he felt, what he did at school on his first day, what his favorite thing was, what new words he practiced pronouncing, what anthem he sang today, and what he expects from school tomorrow.

The guide confirmed the existence of a relationship between parents’ participation in school activities and events, such as communicating with teachers, implementing voluntary activities inside the classroom, and participating in school activities, and students’ success and transition from kindergarten to first grade, noting that educational studies have proven that a positive relationship between parents and teachers and their cooperation improves the educational process.