The judge at the Dubai Courts of Appeal, Saeed Malik Al Shehhi, said that integrating artificial intelligence into the judicial authority in the Emirate of Dubai is possible, and has actually been implemented in several countries, pointing out that it may contribute to achieving justice at a faster pace and in a more convenient manner, and to help individuals who… They face barriers in accessing legal resources, and this will establish equality within the system.

Al Shehhi added to Emirates Today that implementing the smart judiciary requires five basic steps: modernizing legislation, developing the technical infrastructure, training judges and employees, applying artificial intelligence systems, providing electronic services to the public, and in return strengthening its human side so that it accommodates human emotions.

In detail, Judge Saeed Malik Al Shehhi confirmed that artificial intelligence (AI) is an exciting field of curiosity and innovation that relies on computers and software to carry out the tasks of the human mind in a faster and more accurate way, and allows smart systems to learn experiences and make intelligent decisions by analyzing huge amounts of data using algorithms and models. sports to achieve specific goals.

He added: “The application of artificial intelligence varies from providing solutions to daily problems to improving systems, and its importance lies in enhancing efficiency and innovation, which helps in making informed decisions and improving daily operations, which makes it a vital pillar in the human journey towards achieving further progress and technological development.”

He explained that the United Arab Emirates is adopting an ambitious strategy in the field of artificial intelligence, as this technology is considered an essential part of its pioneering vision towards achieving economic development and diversification, and is directing large investments towards developing this sector and adopting modern technologies to enhance innovation and improve efficiency in various sectors through initiatives, the most important of which are “Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031” launched by the UAE government.

Al Shehhi pointed out that integrating artificial intelligence into the judicial authority in the Emirate of Dubai is possible and has already been implemented in many countries to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of legal systems, as artificial intelligence technologies can automate repetitive tasks, analyze large amounts of data, and provide legal support to litigants, thus simplifying Different aspects of the judicial process.

He said: “Artificial intelligence can contribute significantly to spreading justice across the emirate in a more convenient way by accelerating legal processes and reducing administrative burdens, in addition to providing legal assistance to individuals who may face obstacles in accessing legal resources, by providing support in research and reviewing documents.” and case analysis.

He added: “With artificial intelligence, we can bridge the gap for those who may not have easy access to traditional legal services, which will enhance justice and equality within the legal system by ensuring that individuals receive the legal support they need.”

He continued, “Moreover, the application of predictive analytics supported by artificial intelligence can assist in the decision-making process within the judicial authority, and provide valuable insights that lead to more informed and fair results.”

Al Shehhi said, “Implementing the smart judiciary requires five basic steps: updating legislation to ensure its compatibility with new technologies, developing the technical infrastructure, training judges and employees on how to use smart systems efficiently, and initiating the application of artificial intelligence systems to help analyze cases and make decisions, and finally Providing electronic services to the public to facilitate their access to judicial services, which is an aspect in which Dubai Courts have made great strides.”

Al-Shehhi pointed out that there are risks or damages that must be taken into consideration when relying on machines or artificial intelligence, and therefore the human or humanitarian structure of this system must be strengthened so that its outputs are a combination of advanced technical performance and human interaction, so that it is able to self-learn and make decisions. Smart, and at the same time has the ability to understand emotions and interact naturally with humans.