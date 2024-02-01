The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has identified five steps to complete the marriage contract remotely, through the digital marriage contracts service, to facilitate the completion of the ceremony for those wishing to marry, where the data of the parties is submitted and verified, through digital identity data, the result of the medical examination is automatically withdrawn, and a copy is provided. A permanent electronic marriage contract is available at any time. The department explained that the first step to getting married requires submitting the application through its website, by logging in using the digital ID. The second is to enter the notary public service, choose the marriage contract and notary service, then fill out the required data. The third is to pay the fees (electronically) after obtaining approval. The fourth step is to reserve the preferred date for the marriage contract, using the appointment booking system, with the possibility of conducting the marriage contract in person or remotely via video communication, where the parties meet with the authorized person via a video conference session to conclude the marriage contract, after which a digital signature is made through the link sent to Mobile. The fifth and final step includes the immediate receipt of the digital marriage contract, as the contract is delivered digitally after the official has completed the procedures.

The department confirmed that the service of delivering marriage contracts directly at the Contract Council comes within the advanced services package provided in the judicial and judicial sector in Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to sustain the development and modernization of the judicial system, which contributes to enhancing its competitive position and achieving global leadership.

It is worth noting that the number of digital marriage contracts completed by the department since the launch of the service in October 2022 until last December amounted to about 7,000 contracts.

