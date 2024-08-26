With the beginning of the new academic year, students enter a new phase of competition to obtain the highest grades and achieve advanced levels in various subjects and specializations, which requires their families to make their health and well-being a priority, to ensure the enhancement of their physical and psychological health during their academic year, and to ensure their happiness.

The Emirates Health Services Corporation has identified 5 procedures that parents of students must follow to improve their children’s physical and psychological health, and increase their productivity and academic achievement. First: The child’s sleeping times must be organized after returning from school, so that fixed sleeping times must be targeted to ensure that they get enough rest to achieve outstanding performance. Second: The backpack must be suitable, and care must be taken to choose a bag that does not cause back and shoulder pain.

According to the Foundation, the third measure is the need to support the child’s mental health when he returns from school, by making sure to listen to him, calm him down, and help him deal with any anxiety or stress he may feel. Fourth: Parents must make eye health a priority for their children, by setting an appointment for a comprehensive eye examination to ensure the health and safety of his eyes, which contributes to his continued good learning.

She added, “The fifth measure is the need to encourage the child to wash hands regularly, to prevent the spread of germs in the school environment. The child must be taught the correct way to wash hands and the importance of washing hands frequently.”