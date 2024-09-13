The phenomenon has already been recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and could affect Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul

MetSul Meteorology alert for the possibility of “black rain” this Friday (13.Sep.2024) and throughout the weekend in 5 States: Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul.

The phenomenon has already been recorded this week in cities in Rio Grande do Sul after the increase in the heat wave, combined with dry weather and smoke from fires that are affecting a large part of Brazil, making the air “unhealthy”. According to MetSul Meteorologia, soot and “black rain” are related.

“Black rain” forms when soot and other contaminating particles present in the atmosphere mix with humidity and precipitate in the form of rain.

“This type of rain, which does not necessarily precipitate in black, is indicative of high levels of pollution and is generally observed in places close to industrial areas, fires or where there is intense burning of fossil fuels.”, says the entity.

“Black rain”, when falling to the ground, can affect bodies of water and vegetation. According to MetSul Meteorologia, the phenomenon “has visible impacts” in the urban environment.

“It can leave a layer of dirt on surfaces such as buildings, vehicles and infrastructure, which can lead to material degradation and increased maintenance costs.”, he says. “The relationship between soot and black rain is a worrying indicator of air pollution levels in many parts of the world.”.

